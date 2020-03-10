Shooting enthusiasts both young and old gathered at the Daviess County Gun Club on Friday to celebrate the new park’s second season opening.
The club, at 7740 Kentucky 2830 in Maceo, was taken over by Daviess Fiscal Court and handed to Daviess County Parks and Recreation Director Ross Leigh on July 23 after years of changing hands. The initial start-up costs to prepare the club for its opening on Oct. 5, 2019, were about $70,000.
While the club was successful in its short two month opening season with offerings of trap and sporting clays; a recent matching grant of $12,500 from the National Rifle Association will allow the club to offer skeet, said Leigh.
“We received a check for $12,500 from the NRA and it is a 50/50 match,” he said. “We will be putting out bids for new machines, including a skeet set, we have had requests and we are excited to be opening up skeet by the middle of April.”
The property housing the gun club was originally operated by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources until the mid-1980s when it was closed with the intention of developing a bird sanctuary. In 2003, the state donated the land to Daviess County with the caveat that it be used only as a recreational shooting facility.
Later that year, Daviess Fiscal Court agreed to spend $100,000 to build skeet and trap ranges and help fund the renovation of an existing clubhouse. Retired Daviess County Fire Chief Joe Kennedy and business partner Steve Scott then invested their own money to continue renovations and reopen the facility that had been closed for years.
In 2013, the pair ended their agreement with the county, and Jesse Pollock, of Rockport, Indiana, took it over. Pollock announced his intention to retire in January 2017, and Matt and Bethany Schneider, of Lexington, managed the property until the first of 2019.
For Leigh, the crowd for the opening bodes well for the park’s first full season, he said.
“We had a very successful weekend with a lot of new faces,” he said. “There were a lot of people in attendance that had never been out to the club. That was the exciting part, to have new folks come out and a diversified age that was participating. I think that bodes well for where we are going between now and mid-December. We are offering a discounted rate after you have recorded your third round, we have some leagues that are being generated and that will start in May. You do pay a little extra that is collected and goes into a pot so that at the end of the six-month league, that is the pot that you win based on how you fit into the league.”
Aside from the addition of skeet and leagues, Leigh is excited about the educational opportunities held at the club, he said.
“We are certainly looking at opportunities for youth clinics,” he said. “It will be a great experience to be able to bring them out and show them how to safely use the firearm and give them the opportunity to break some targets. We will also be having a female clinic following that model. We had several females and youth out this weekend.
“It was great to hear the adults talk about how much fun it was to be out there with their kids. It is another form of recreation. The gun club is a great and exciting addition to our parks system.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.