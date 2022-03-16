Guthrie honors namesake of Fort Knox’s main parade field

The first casualty of World War II was honored once again at Fort Knox.
Private Robert Brooks, a soldier with Company D, 192nd Tank Battalion during World War II, and namesake of Fort Knox’s main parade field, was honored by Kentucky 2nd District U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie.
Brooks, an African American from Kentucky serving in an all-white unit, became the first armored casualty of the war as a result of sprinting to his station fight against Japanese forces after the attack on Pearl Harbor in the Philippines in Clark Field.
Guthrie on March 14 presented Fort Knox leaders with a signed copy of the words he read into the Congressional Proclamation of Record during National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7, 2021.
Guthrie’s words highlighted the actions of Brooks, who lost his life while serving his nation at the start of WWII.
“Madam Speaker, today on the 80th anniversary of the attacks on U.S. Naval Forces at Pearl Harbor, we remember poignantly the courage and sacrifice of America’s greatest generation,” said Guthrie, who read from a copy of the portion that he spoke about Brooks.
“That legacy of service is rich in Kentucky’s 2nd District, exemplified by the seemingly insurmountable challenges faced by Company D of the 192nd Tank Battalion, which included the Harrodsburg Tankers.”
On hand to receive the documents, including a copy of the complete proclamation of record, were Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, and the Fort Knox Garrison leadership team — Commander Col. Lance O’Bryan, Garrison Deputy Jim Bradford, and Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. William Fogle.
After Guthrie’s presentation, Brian Smith, economic development director with Guthrie’s office, presented the leaders with a signed copy of the entire congressional record after the ceremony. Both items will be on display at the U.S. Army Garrison headquarters, positioned in a framed display dedicated to Brooks.
