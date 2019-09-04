H.C. Board of Ed approves recallable nickel tax

Hancock County Public Schools Board of Education has approved a recallable nickel tax, effectively raising the tax rate by 5.4 cents, in an effort to build a new Hancock County Middle School.
The board recently took the compensating rate, plus a second nickel, referred to as a "facilities nickel" because it may only be used by school districts toward facilities, effectively making the tax rate 68.9 cents per $100 of assessed value real and personal property. The current tax rate is 63.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
This new tax rate would increase the annual taxes on a $100,000 home by $54.
There are 425 students who attend the current 59-year old middle school. About seven years ago, HCPS purchased 27 acres adjacent to the middle school property, which is where the new middle school is planned to be built for $22 million, according to Superintendent Kyle Estes.
Estes said those students led the initiative for a new school, having approached the board in May about the issue. He said it's the responsibility of himself and board members, and other leaders in the district, to ensure that public education sustains in the district.
"The irony is that our youngest have brought it to the forefront," he said.
Estes said the construction of a new middle school would not begin for another eight to 10 years, and that it is the district's oldest building.
"We have a cost estimated at $20 to $22 million based on student population and the going rate," he said.
The last new school building that HCPS built was in North Hancock Elementary School in 2004.
In the proclamation issued by the board on Aug. 22 the board of education committed to only taking the compensating rate or not changing the tax rate for the next three years after the nickel passage goes into effect.
see nickel/page b3
The proclamation also said the board "acknowledges the volatility and controversy around taxation of citizens and understands all rights to petition against," and that they encourage "all citizens to observe and (publicly) share their concerns with the current condition of HCMS."
This nickel is recallable, which means it is subject to a petition. The public has 45 days from the time the second nickel was approved, which was Aug. 22, to come up with signatures repealing the board's decision. The community has to come up with signatures that are the equivalent of 10% of those who voted in the last presidential election.
If the community does not achieve those signatures, then the board must decide if they will have a special election or wait until the next general election to place the decision on the ballot.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
