Haaff pleads guilty to murder in infant son's death

An Owensboro man charged with killing his infant son pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday afternoon in exchange for a 28-year prison sentence.
Austin L. Haaff, 23, of the 2600 block of Wimsatt Court, was charged with murder in the death of his 3-month-old son, Collin Lee Haaff, in April 2018.
Haaff was charged after a physician at Norton Children's Hospital determined the infant's death was caused by "abusive head trauma," court records say.
Responders were called to Haaff's home on April 20, 2018, when Haaff reported the infant was not breathing. Daviess County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kelsey Skaggs, who was off-duty, was the first to arrive and performed CPR until relieved by paramedics.
"She was there in minutes to try to save this child's life," said Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Van Meter.
Haaff gave differing accounts of what happened and deputies noticed discoloration on the infant's head, neck, shoulders and back. Later, Haaff admitted to shaking the infant, court records say.
Reports say Collin Haaff died of "pediatric abusive head trauma" with injuries that included bleeding in the brain, retinal hemorrhages, multiple rib fractures, cervical spinal injuries and spinal hemorrhages.
Wednesday's hearing was attended by the Collin Haaff's family, some of who sat with prosecutors during the sentencing.
"We've already got this set for trial," Daviess Circuit Judge Joe Castlen told Haaff shortly before Haaff signed the plea agreement. The trial was scheduled to begin Monday.
Because murder is a class A felony and because the recommended sentence is for more than 24 years, Haaff must serve 20 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.
"This is a very substantial plea, it involves a great deal of time," Castlen said when asking Haaff if he wanted to proceed. Haaff said little during the hearing but acknowledged he was guilty of the offense.
Afterward, Van Meter said if the case had gone to trial, the jury would have been able to consider convicting Haaff of "lesser" offenses than murder, such as second-degree manslaughter or reckless homicide. Reckless homicide carries a sentence of between one and five years in prison with a person eligible for parole after serving 15 percent of his or her sentence.
A sentence of second-degree manslaughter carries a sentence of between five and 10 years, with parole eligibility after serving 20 percent of the sentence, Van Meter said.
Haaff will be sentenced on Dec. 6. Van Meter credited the sheriff's department for building the investigation.
"It was a team effort, certainly," Van Meter said.
