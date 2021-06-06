Since 1988, Owensboro/Daviess County Habitat for Humanity has been building cost-effective homes for low-income families in the area. Many of those homes began as the result of a partnership between the city of Owensboro and the nonprofit organization.
“It is called the community development program,” Virginia Braswell, executive director, Habitat for Humanity, said Thursday.
The program allows for the city to donate tracts of land to Habitat for Humanity, which in turn will use the land to build a home for a local community member or family.
“If there is an old house, they have torn it down, if there are old trees in the way they have taken them out and they give us a good piece of property,” she said.
Abby Shelton, community development director for the city of Owensboro, said in addition to the land, the city will typically provide a $25,000 grant for the construction of the new home.
“Habitat is kind of our go-to because they basically build the house and take care of everything as the developer,” Shelton said.
While the lots given to Habitat for Humanity are usually properties that had been declared to be blighted by the city — which is required to follow a series of protocols before being able to legally take possession of a property or tear down any structures on it — sometimes the lots were empty to begin with.
“Sometimes people donate vacant land to us just because they don’t want to maintain it anymore and it is of no useful purpose to them,” Shelton said.
Braswell said Habitat for Humanity is currently constructing a home on property donated by the city on West Eighth Street, with another home currently planned to be built on a donated lot off Jackson Street. The city also recently donated a lot on Elm Street, which has not yet been slated for construction.
The relationship is beneficial to both entities, because the donated land lowers the overall cost of building a home, while it also provides for new housing that is typically in areas the city is trying to revitalize, Braswell said.
Creating homes on formerly vacant lots also means more tax revenue for the city.
Braswell said the cost of building a home has increased substantially during the last two years, with the price of its current project on West Eighth Street estimated between $85,000 and $90,000.
“I can remember maybe 20 years ago, it cost maybe $30,000 to build a house,” she said. “Then the houses moved up to around $50,000.”
Applications for a Habitat for Humanity home are accepted twice a year, during the months of January and June. Applicants are required to be at least a 12-month resident of Daviess County, have not declared bankruptcy during the past two years, have an income of between 40% and 60% the median income in Daviess County and be a U.S. citizen or in the process of becoming a citizen. Applicants are also required to do 350 hours of “sweat equity” volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity.
Braswell said the organization typically builds from five to seven homes annually, and its partnership with the city is an important part of what they are able to do for county residents.
“We appreciate this partnership, so much with them,” she said.
To volunteer or donate to Habitat For Humanity of Owensboro/Daviess County, call 270-926-6110 or visit www.habitat.org.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
