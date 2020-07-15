Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro has canceled its annual garage sale, which was scheduled for this weekend, due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Habitat for Humanity’s annual garage sale usually raises about $5,000 for the nonprofit.
Proceeds from the garage sale are sometimes used to buy special tools needed in the construction of homes or to buy vacant lots.
The organization plans to announce a reschedule date at a later time.
