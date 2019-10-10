Habitat for Humanity extends its annual warehouse sale

Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County has never hosted back-to-back warehouse sales, but it will for the first time this month.
On Oct. 5, Habitat made about $3,000 at its annual warehouse sale. Usually, any remaining items are donated to other nonprofits.
"But we've never had as many good items left as we have now," said Virginia Braswell, Habitat's executive director.
So Braswell got the idea to discount the remaining items and put them up for sale again. Habitat's second warehouse sale will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2606 W. Second St.
On Saturday, Brescia University baseball players will be available to help load items into vehicles.
Some items that will be featured in the upcoming sale are doors, chairs and lamps. A banker's executive desk has been donated for the sale.
Love seats, sofas and a wide-screen TV are available. Kitchenware, patio tables with chairs and a dining table and chairs are among the items.
"We have bargains galore," Braswell said. "Come by and buy."
When the sale closes Saturday, all remaining items will be donated to other nonprofits.
Proceeds from this month's warehouse sales are dedicated to building Habitat's 141st home, which is on Payne Avenue.
For more information about Habitat's warehouse sale, call the office at 270-926-6110.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
