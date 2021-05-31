Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro went through a temporary closure, slowed building times and price jumps during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, with cases dropping and restrictions being lifted, the organization is getting back on track.
Virginia Braswell, Habitat’s executive director, said that the two main issues they continue to face due to the pandemic are construction materials being placed on backorder and the jump in the cost to build a new home.
“The buildings are coming along slower,” Braswell said. “But we’re hoping things will pick up soon.”
There are currently two homes under construction, making them the 146th and the 147th Habitat homes in the community. Braswell said that Habitat’s 150th home, which is expected to be built by the end of this year, will be sponsored by the Owensboro Home Builders Association.
“It just makes us feel good,” Braswell said about coming up on the construction of the organization’s 150th home. “We’re proud of the homeowners and the community for their support.”
According to Braswell, Habitat for Humanity not only helps families in need of affordable housing, but also helps the city by turning what would have stayed vacant lots or lots with abandoned structures into homes for members of the community.
Braswell said that when she started at Habitat for Humanity in 1993, the cost to build a home was about $30,000. She said that it gradually rose to $50,000 until the pandemic hit when it shot up to almost $95,000.
“We’re hoping it may come down a little,” Braswell said.
With COVID-19 cases continuing to drop, Braswell said that they are becoming more comfortable, but are still remaining careful to ensure the safety of volunteers, employees and families.
Habitat for Humanity will be taking applications from June 1 to June 29 for families who may be in need of a home.
Families can visit the Habitat for Humanity office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays for more information on how to apply. The office is at 1702 Moseley St.
Habitat for Humanity can also be reached at 270-926-6110.
