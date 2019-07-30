Habitat for Humanity hosts Banjos & Brunch

Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County is preparing for its next fundraiser — Banjos & Brunch.
The first Banjos & Brunch took place in 1994. Then-Mayor David Adkisson and his wife Bonnie hosted the event at their home.
Since then, the popular Southern-style brunch — featuring ham, biscuits, sausage gravy, fruit, muffins and homemade cinnamon rolls — moved from the Adkissons' lawn to First Presbyterian Church to the RiverPark Center to the former Texas Gas building on Frederica Street.
For several years, Southern Star has donated the space to host Banjos & Brunch. However, this year will be the event's last in that location, said Virginia Braswell, Habitat's executive director.
Southern Star is expanding its offices into the space where the annual brunch takes place.
It's more than a meal with live entertainment and a silent auction, Braswell said.
"Over the years, we have honored all kinds of our volunteers," she said. "They are inducted into the Hall of Frame."
This year's theme is Dollars and Sense. The nonprofit will honor its first treasurer, Shirley Coppick, and its longest-serving treasurer, Martha Roberts.
Limos by Knight will pick up the pair at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church and escort them to the event, where city and county officials will help honor them.
Randy Lanham & Friends will perform.
Silent auction items include handmade quilts, wooden bowls and craft items. By Thursday, auction items will be on display at Independence Bank. Between Aug. 9 and 23, items will be displayed in a Towne Square Mall window across from Bath & Body Works.
Braswell said Habitat hopes to clear $20,000 from the upcoming fundraiser.
Corporate sponsors help meet that goal by donating the food and party space. Lanham and Limos by Knight donate their services, too.
This year's proceeds will go toward building Habitat's house No. 141, Braswell said.
Banjos & Brunch takes place between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at Southern Star, 4700 Kentucky 56.
Individuals pay $50 each. A table for eight costs $350.
To make reservations, call 270-926-6110 by Aug. 21. Checks can be mailed to Habitat for Humanity, 1702 Moseley St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Or guests may pay at the door.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.