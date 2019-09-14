Habitat for Humanity prepares for annual warehouse sale in October

Like usual, Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County's annual warehouse sale is scheduled for the first Saturday in October.
But this year's location will be different.
Instead of the Habitat warehouse on Moseley Street, the sale will take place at a former furniture warehouse at 2606 W. Second St., said Virginia Braswell, executive director.
A local business owner donated the larger space to Habitat for the upcoming sale.
"We're accepting items now for that sale," Braswell said. "They have to be in good shape."
Habitat hosts a spring garage sale and an autumn warehouse sale. The nonprofit usually makes up to $7,000 on each event.
Proceeds from the upcoming sale will be used on building the nonprofit's 141st home on Payne Avenue. Braswell expects footers to be poured there any day.
The warehouse sale will take place 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 at 2606 W. Second St.
Bargain hunters will find furniture, tools, appliances and building supplies. Smaller household items, such as doorknobs and lights, will be available, too.
Braswell said the spring garage sale features clothes and knickknacks. By comparison, the autumn warehouse sale offers big-ticket items.
Donated items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays at Habitat's office at 1702 Moseley St. The nonprofit can pick up larger items if the donor lives within Owensboro city limits.
Habitat will provide receipts for donated items, Braswell said.
At the end of the sale, items that do not sell will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul or the Salvation Army.
For more information about Habitat's warehouse sale, call the office at 270-926-6110.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
