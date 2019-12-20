Hall of Fame has big plans for 2020

Thursday night's filming of "Bluegrass Now!" for PBS at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum was a major recognition for the Hall of Fame and Owensboro.
But it won't be the last, Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said Thursday.
He said he's in early talks with producers about developing a cable television series with live music from the Hall of Fame, maybe as early as fall.
Western Kentucky University Public Broadcasting's "Lost River Sessions" taped a concert at the Hall this year for radio.
And they're considering taping more concerts for both radio and television at the Hall, Joslin said.
"The television shows are distributed to other PBS stations," he said.
And SiriusXM satellite radio is talking about broadcasting special events from the Hall in 2020, Joslin said.
The Hall will be streaming more of its concerts and creating "more unique collaborations with artists over and above simply presenting a single artist," he said.
In March, the Hall will induct the latest members into the Hall of Fame, hosted by a "prominent bluegrass artist and involving multiple artists" honoring the inductees, Joslin said.
WNIN public radio in Evansville has been broadcasting portions of ROMP in the past.
And it will be broadcasting the Hall's "Nashville Songwriters" series on the third Thursday of each month.
Chris Thile will be taping his National Public Radio show, "Live From Here," which has a 2 million member audience, at ROMP in June.
That should help attract national sponsors for ROMP, Joslin said.
He said the Hall is working with the Grand Ole Opry and Belmont University to exhibit their artifacts in its galleries.
"The Grand Ole Opry has an incredible collection of artifacts," Joslin said.
A few Downtown ROMPs are planned in the outdoor space north of the Hall in 2020.
The fall show will be "pretty special," Joslin said.
see plans/page a2
"We'll announce it at ROMP" at Yellow Creek Park in June, he said.
Joslin said the Hall is also working on a music event "that dovetails very nicely with ROMP."
He said 35 ticketed events are scheduled at the Hall in 2020.
Joslin said the Hall purposely leaves some weeks open in case a big opportunity -- like the PBS filming on Thursday -- comes up.
The Hall will also finalize in 2020 plans for its first Official Kentucky State Fiddle Championship in 2021, Joslin said.
That, he said, should bring in musicians from several states.
The Kentucky Department of Tourism has declared 2020 to be the "Year of Music."
Joslin said the Hall of Fame will be prominently featured in that campaign.
And Brand USA's promotion of America's Top 10 music cities -- which includes Owensboro -- will continue to be advertised overseas.
It's going to be a busy year, Joslin said.
And that fits with part of the Hall's mission -- to be an economic driver for the community -- he said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
