The Kentucky Department of Tourism has declared 2020 "The Year of Music."
And the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is expecting to take full advantage of it.
Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled the state's new Visitor's Guide in Frankfort.
And Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, was invited to bring a bluegrass band to the press conference to play half a dozen songs.
He put together a band that included Matthew Hill, the Hall of Fame's curator, and Arthur Hancock IV, formerly with The Wooks.
Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Beshear, also performed with the band.
"Rocky Adkins is a pretty darn good bluegrass musician," Joslin said. "Hopefully, we'll have other opportunities to work with him."
Adkins and Beshear both sought the Democratic nomination for governor last year.
Beshear won and, when he took office, he appointed Adkins as his senior adviser.
Joslin said both men held events at the Hall of Fame during the campaign and both are familiar with it.
Plus, he said, Beshear's father, Steve, provided state money to help get the Hall of Fame built when he was governor.
"The Year of Music" is "pretty darn significant," Joslin said. "Kentucky has started to focus on the music that's associated with this state."
Ohio County native Bill Monroe created the genre now known as bluegrass.
It takes its name from Monroe's band, The Blue Grass Boys, which Monroe named for his native Kentucky -- "The Bluegrass State."
Joslin said the state helped underwrite the recent filming at the Hall of Fame of the "Bluegrass Now!" show for PBS.
"It works in our favor that bluegrass is uniquely Kentucky," he said. "We're all over the place in the new visitor's guide."
The guide says, "Kentucky is the original birthplace of bluegrass music and dozens of stars from all genres of music, but especially country music."
It says, "Hall of Fame honoring the greats of Bluegrass Music and a state-of-the-art, interactive museum dedicated to preserving and encouraging the growth of bluegrass music. See the changing exhibits, hear examples of the music from its root to today's newest acts, take a guided tour with instrument demonstrations and try creating your own bluegrass mix. Discover the richness of bluegrass music through an exciting and educational experience. Be sure to attend ROMP in June to celebrate Kentucky's own, Bluegrass Music!"
"The state has its sights set on us," Joslin said. "Wednesday lays the groundwork for more things. Good things breed good things. Out of the blue, they reached out to us to provide bluegrass for the press conference. It's great to see Frankfort reach out to Owensboro."
The state said 400,000 copies of the visitor's guide are being printed and distributed worldwide as well as online.
It adds that the guide shares travel tips, stories and regional highlights, "while focusing on the main pillars of Kentucky tourism: music, bourbon, horses, culinary, outdoors, arts and history."
