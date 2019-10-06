Hall of Fame to premiere documentary

"Bluegrass Country Soul," a 35-millimeter film shot at Carlton Haney’s 1971 Labor Day festival at Blue Grass Park, Camp Springs, North Carolina, was nearly lost.
Only one print of the film had survived, and it was not in the best shape.
But Albert Ihde, a documentary filmmaker, has restored the footage and will bring it to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum for a 7 p.m. Nov. 2 premiere in Woodward Theatre.
Several of the musicians in the film are scheduled to be in Owensboro that night as well.
The list includes Curtis Blackwell, Bill Emerson, Alan Munde, Bobby Osborne, Akira Otsuka, Ronnie Reno, Cliff Waldron, Robert White and Gary Wilson.
The event is free, but reservations are recommended.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org.
Ihde said he was donating a copy of the film to the Hall of Fame's permanent collection.
"It seems perfectly fitting that we should have this premiere as we approach the 50th anniversary of the legendary festival," he said in a news release. "When we were contacted by the Hall of Fame in 2017 and asked for items about the movie for an exhibit in the new building, we realized an archival copy of the movie should be donated to the Hall of Fame collection, so current and future generations of bluegrass music lovers would be able to enjoy it for years to come."
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame's executive director, said the film is "an iconic documentary (that) provides a wonderful snapshot of the festival experience in the early 1970s."
He said, "The music crosses all cultural boundaries in this film, and first-generation bluegrass artists are leading the charge inspiring a new generation of musicians and fans. The bluegrass music community is like a big family, and 'Bluegrass Country Soul' is our home movie."
The documentary features performances by Earl Scruggs, Ralph Stanley, Chubby Wise, Jimmy Martin, Mac Wiseman, Sam Bush, Del McCoury, Ricky Skaggs, J.D. Crowe, The Osborne Brothers, Tony Rice, The Lilly Brothers with Tex Logan and Don Stover, The Bluegrass 45 (from Japan), The New Deal String Band and Roy Acuff.
