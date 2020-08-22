Well, I finally got to see what all the fuss was about — and if “fuss” is a good thing, “Hamilton” deserves it.
Never mind everything being shut down at the moment. Even without that, ticket prices being what they were, there was no hope of my ever seeing the performance in person, at least not until or unless it eventually makes its way to the RiverPark Center, which it probably will, but I suspect that is probably several years in the future.
I had only a vague awareness of what this musical is all about. Alexander Hamilton, obviously, but beyond that, I wasn’t sure.
I like history — like it a lot, in fact — but I learn most of it as I go along, without the benefit of a fabulous educational background. I just pick it up here and there as events or information come to my attention, but maybe this is all for the best because this way, I am actually interested and am able to put these names and dates into some sort of perspective.
Having never memorized the presidents of the United States, I am sometimes embarrassingly ignorant, especially about those early guys who were crowded in with all the other Founding Fathers. Hamilton, Madison, Jefferson, Franklin and those Adams guys, John and Sam. I openly admit I get them all mixed up, and except for the main highlights, I am never really sure what any of them actually did.
I knew Hamilton and Jefferson didn’t like each other, and I knew it had something to do with them having different ideas about what a federal government should be about. The only reason I know this is because I happen to know that Theodore Roosevelt agreed with Hamilton, and I’m sure is annoyed that his likeness is carved into Mount Rushmore right next to Jefferson. Well, those are the worthless kinds of things you know when you have a sketchy understanding of history.
But then you throw Aaron Burr into the conversation and I’m really lost. For some reason, I always get Aaron Burr mixed up with Henry Clay. I don’t know why. Maybe because they were both in duels.
So although I was looking forward to seeing “Hamilton,” I was a little hesitant that I would understand what was going on in the musical.
First of all, my obvious gap of historical knowledge, but second, I have a hard time understanding anything spoken on television, which is why I leave the “closed caption” on all the time; and third of all, especially when it is rap or hip hop or whatever it is when people talk/sing/chant real fast; and fourth of all, because I have an atrocious lack of facial recognition skills and literally cannot tell one person apart from another until or unless I have seen them a million times and have finally learned to recognize some specific physical characteristic.
But a play with everyone dressed in flashy outfits with lacy collars? I was doomed.
Or so I thought.
The friend who invited me over to watch “Hamilton” considerately activated the closed caption feature even without my asking.
And members of the multi-ethnic cast looked different enough from one another that I could, mostly, tell them apart.
So the show began, and I was entranced from the very first moment. The story, the characters, the costumes, the staging. How do people move in slow motion? How does a live performance go in reverse? I don’t know, but they did.
I expected sensational.
I did not expect emotional.
Yet I wept when Washington taught us how to say goodbye.
I was like, “Yeah!” when Hamilton and Lafayette high-fived at “Immigrants: We get the job done!”
I cringed at the flaws in moral behavior.
I laughed at spitty King George … but, oddly, felt sorry for him, too.
I could relate to the yearning to be “in the room where it happens.”
I felt awe at the idea that all these incredible people and personalities were all brought together at that moment in history.
I mourned that the world was, apparently, not wide enough.
And I felt redeemed by Eliza’s grace of forgiveness.
It’s hard to say that history ever has a happy ending — because it never really ends. Everything goes on and on, and the songs of yesterday continue to echo through the ages.
In the end, we all tell our own stories.
And this one is great.
