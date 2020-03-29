Hancock and McLean counties reported their first confirmed cases on COVID-19 cases to the The Green River District Health Department.
On Saturday, both counties reported one case a piece to the department with Muhlenberg county confirming one and Daviess County reporting five new cases.
The surge in regional cases adds to the 92 new cases confirmed in Kentucky by Gov. Andy Beshear during his daily press conference on Saturday afternoon. The surge in confirmed cases was not unexpected, Beshear said.
“We have been talking about this for weeks,” he said. “We know there are going to be more cases and we know that there is going to be a day where there is more than the 92 that we have here. So know, there will be more deaths as we go. We are ready for this, we have been preparing for it both personally and emotionally as well as a state. We have to make sure that we are committed to doing what it takes to flattening this curve and we know that we are on this increase.”
New cases were reported in 25 counties with Fayette, Jefferson and Hopkins reaching the double digits, making up 46 of the total reported cases. After Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer “condemned” the actions of “hundreds” of people gathering at 13th Street and West Broadway on Friday night, Beshear was more “direct” in his social distancing rhetoric than he has been in recent weeks.
“No public gatherings,” he said. “That is part of an order. You can’t do it. While we haven’t encouraged law enforcement in the normal sense, there will still be people there to ask you to break up. If you come together, that means multiple people may die. I’m not normally that direct, but that is the truth. We had 90 plus cases today. We need to be more disciplined than ever.”
Despite the grim numbers of confirmed cases, Beshear, as he has been known to do in his conferences, broke the tension with some good news, especially for those depending on unemployment benefits. On Saturday, Beshear signed an agreement with the Department of Labor allowing the state to make expand various programs.
“This agreement will allow us to do a couple of things,” he said. “We will raising the maximum weekly benefit for those receiving unemployment to $600, increase the number of benefit weeks to 39, fund state employment benefits for individuals not typically eligible and allow the state to expand work share and short term compensation programs.”
Acting Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander also announced new changes for those utilizing the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) programs.
“For WIC, we have been able to get a waiver so that we don’t have to do in-person meetings anymore and can maximize those benefits,” he said. “The same is true for SNAP — we have waived in-person meeting as well maximize the benefits.”
After presenting the positive changes to key state programs as well as increasing federal support and his hopes to have drive through testing throughout the state go live “early next week,” Beasher reminded the citizens of the commonwealth that getting through the pandemic is, “our calling as a generation.” he said.
“We expect there to be more cases as we move forward,” he said. “We have seen days where we have been flat, which on those days is good news, but we will see more cases. That is why we are trying to ramp our testing capacity and why we have health at home and we we ask you to practice social distancing. This is the calling of a generation, and we have to answer that call.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
