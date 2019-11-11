The Hancock County Public Library recently received a $500,000 award from the Department for Local Government that will go toward the construction of a new library branch in Lewisport.
The news was delivered in a special announcement at Lewisport City Hall from Sandra Donahoo, commissioner of the DLG.
Donahoo said the DLG invests in projects that will make communities more livable, and encourage business and industry growth.
“It’s a very competitive process to win one of these projects,” she said. “In the last four years, we’ve been able to award approximately close to $700 million in funding for projects across the commonwealth.”
The new Lewisport library will be built on Pell Street across from Lewisport City Hall, which currently houses a much smaller version of the Lewisport branch. HCPL bought the space, formerly the location of the Lewisport Elementary School, in August 2017.
HCPL Director Tina Snyder said that the library is currently in the process of fulfilling the required steps to officially receive the grant money before progress on the project can begin.
“Until the grant has been awarded and paperwork has been signed and some other requirements have been met, progress cannot continue on the project,” Snyder said. “We are working with GRADD because there are certain steps we need to follow before we can start.”
Snyder said once the project gets started, the grant money will mostly go toward general construction of the space.
The plan for the branch includes a one-story 8,500-square-foot building that will incorporate various amenities including a kids’ space, public meeting room, an outdoor reading and programming area as well as a teen space. Spending for the project has been capped at $2.3 million by the library board.
Construction for the library is expected to take about a year to complete, according to Snyder.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360.
