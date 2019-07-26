When the Hancock County Public Schools Board of Education voted Thursday night to pursue a recallable 5-cent tax to build a new middle school, Raphael Wheatley cast the only no vote.
After the meeting adjourned, Wheatley said he agreed the district needs a new middle school, but he would like the board to find a different way to pay for it other than raising taxes.
Wheatley, whose grandson will attend school at Hancock County Middle School in the upcoming academic year, estimates he recently visited about 100 residents in his district. He found only two who favored the proposed 5-cent tax, and as their elected representative, he felt a responsibility to vote accordingly.
The current middle school was built in 1960. It houses 425 students.
Prior to Thursday night's board meeting, school officials gave tours of the building.
Danielle Ford, 14, graduated from the school in May and will be a freshman at Hancock County High School next month. She and two friends attended the board meeting.
Ford said the aging building is riddled with problems and needs to be replaced.
"It definitely has space and safety issues," Ford said."
School officials agree with her.
Up to 32 seventh- and eighth-graders crowd into small classrooms.
Ceiling tiles show evidence of leaks and mold. Mold was found in the heating and cooling system, too.
During the tour, Ford took a guest into a stairwell to show structural cracks around a window and on a wall. Also, because of a lack of storage space, cheer mats are stored at the bottom of the stairwell. They block part of students' walkway.
In an upstairs classroom, a 1-inch-wide crack runs the length of the room where the wall meets the floor. Across the hall, one of the building's supporting pillars has cracked and shifted.
The school's aging heating and cooling units were replaced this summer. While they cool properly, the large units eat up valuable classroom floor space.
And the list goes on.
Residents defeated the 5-cent tax three years ago. Superintendent Kyle Estes accepted part of the blame Thursday night.
When a tax increase was proposed before, Estes said, he hesitated to show the middle school's growing deficiencies because it seemed to go against the pride he felt in his district.
This time, however, Estes wants as many Hancock County residents as possible to tour the building to see problems firsthand.
"We want (the public) to see what our students have seen," he said.
The proposed equivalent tax rate would increase taxes 5 cents per $100 of assessed value. If it goes into effect, it would increase the annual taxes on a $100,000 home by $30.
About seven years ago, the school district bought 27 acres beside the middle school's property, so the land is available. Estes said preliminary estimates on the proposed building came in at $22 million.
Construction would not start for eight to 10 years.
Ads declaring a tax rate hearing will appear soon in the Hancock Clarion. An Aug. 15 tax hearing will take place at the middle school.
Before the hearing, public tours will start at 5 p.m. The hearing and public comment period will follow immediately.
"We want to publicize this," said board member Allen Kennedy. "This is all above board. We are trying to be as transparent as possible."
After the Aug. 15 tax hearing, a notice must be published in the Hancock Clarion that indicates the levy is subject to recall.
Sept. 29 is the earliest date the increased tax rate would be eligible for collection.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
