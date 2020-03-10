If you haven’t bought hand sanitizer yet, you’ll probably have to go online or wait awhile.
Carl Lewis, who owns Nation’s Medicines on Kentucky 54, said, “We ran out last week. And our wholesaler is out too. It’s probably going to be the end of the month before we get more in.”
Rodney Johnson, manager of the IGA, 900 E. 25th St., said he’s hoping to get more hand sanitizer in this week.
But he’s not sure if he’ll get it.
Johnson said he’s also noticed a run on toilet paper and powdered milk as customers stock up in case they should be quarantined if they are exposed to the coronavirus.
In Hawesville, Wayne Stephens, one of the owners of Bill’s IGA, said customers cleaned out his inventory of hand sanitizer too.
“I’ve got some ordered,” he said.
The bigger chain stores, like Kroger and Walmart, were told to refer the news media to national spokespeople, who weren’t returning messages very promptly Monday.
At Danhauer Drugs in Owensboro, Carie Beck said they’re fielding a lot of calls from people looking for masks and hand sanitizer.
Both, she said, are on backorder.
Some online merchants showed hand sanitizer still available Monday — and for normal prices.
But the Associated Press reported recently that hand sanitizer sales were already up 73% by Feb. 22.
And demand has been heating up since then.
FOX Business reported, “First aid brand Welly sold online and at Target stores, has seen a 367% increase in its hand sanitizer refills during the past week and a 48% increase in its sales of first aid kits that contain hand sanitizer.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who can’t find hand sanitizer can just wash their hands more often with soap and water.
The CDC recommends washing hands with either warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under the fingernails before it rinsing off.
When you do buy hand sanitizer, make sure it’s at least 60% alcohol, the agency says.
When you apply it, rub it all over your hands until they’re dry, the CDC says.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
