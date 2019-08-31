HENDERSON, Ky. -- A much-anticipated and highly touted Henderson County industrial prospect is currently dead in the water, according to officials, although hope remains for the future.
A planned 75,000-square-foot Hansens Aluminum production facility at the Henderson County Riverport Industrial Park had been previously estimated to at least break ground in 2019. But an owner with the company as well as Henderson County Judge-executive Brad Schneider both say it is nowhere in sight.
In fact, the company has, for the time being, taken itself out of consideration for nearly $1 million in Kentucky incentive money because it wasn't going to meet key deadlines.
"I think they had until next June to meet the guidelines of the grant, which would include buying X amount of equipment and hiring X amount of people," Schneider told The Gleaner.
"And obviously they hadn't even broken ground, so they weren't going to be able to meet that. I don't think the project is dead. I just think it's delayed again."
The Hansens extrusion and machining facility was initially announced in November 2016. As recently as January 2018, Henderson Fiscal Court took the first step in approving an industrial revenue bond in the amount of $21.2 million to help fund the Hansens project.
That, along with the state grant money, is on hold now.
"Whenever they are finally ready to go, they can reapply for another Community Development Block Grant," Schneider said. "But they did let it go."
Erik Hansen, with family-owned Hansens Aluminum in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, confirms the project -- which was anticipated to create roughly 90 jobs paying roughly $20 an hour not counting benefits -- is effectively idled for now.
"The project is still in the works, however currently not with the priority it previously enjoyed," he wrote via email to The Gleaner.
"The major issue that has resulted in the delay of the project is that our investment partner decided to exit the project in the most unprofessional manner, leaving Hansens in the lurch and saddling us with substantial costs and fees that we had already incurred.
"We have partnered with a new financial partner that does not see the Henderson project as the current priority, rather wanting to do another project in South Africa first. So, the Henderson project will still be a ways off, the timing of which is not certain at this stage."
As for the Kentucky grant money the firm has passed on for now:
"Hansens was informed that there were projects by other companies that could take immediate advantage of the funding allocated to us, if we were willing to pass on the funding and reapply closer to our project groundbreaking. We were given strong assurance that our future application should be successful.
"Rather than deny another project the opportunity, we agreed. A win-win for economic development in Kentucky."
Schneider, who has become friends with Erik Hansen and has even traveled to South Africa on a personal trip, said a small comfort is that Henderson has done everything it can to make the project a reality.
"I don't think his business calculations have anything to do with our community not doing everything it could to help him. Just sometimes business goes this way, I guess. But I think our community did all it could and is doing all it can to help him."
Schneider added, "I think Erik Hansen still would love to open a plant here, but the business climate on his end is not what he wanted it to be. Every indication I get is that he's still working on it. He loves Henderson. He bought a software company in Tennessee and re-registered it here in Henderson, so he already has a business commitment here.
"It's disappointing but it's their company, their business. You know, you can only open your arms up, try to do all you can to get them incentives and financing, which Kyndle did and I did obviously, but in the end, it's their decision."
