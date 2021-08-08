Members of the Madisonville Police Department, Madisonville Fire Department, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department and the local Happy Feet committee gathered to kick off the 2021 fundraising drive on Tuesday in front of the former Hopkins County Courthouse.
Committee member Chip Tate said the demand for shoes may be greater this year because the pandemic has kept Happy Feet out of school for more than a year.
“We are really hoping that people get behind our fundraiser and our sock drive because we feel like we are going to have more than 700 referrals from the school system,” he said.
Happy Feet provides a pair of shoes and socks to children in K-12 grades in the Hopkins County and the Dawson Springs Independent School systems.
Tate said children are referred to the local committee by the school resource officers at each school.
“It is children they see that have a real need for shoes,” he said.
MPD Chief Steve Bryan and Sheriff Matt Sanderson said having their officers in the schools each makes the SROs a great resource.
“When you can put a name-brand pair of athletic shoes or a nice new pair of socks on their feet, it is less likely they are going to get bullied in school, and it gives them some self-esteem,” said Bryan.
MFD Chief John Dunning said his department has been helping since the beginning.
“When we go out and get the socks to the children, the looks in their eyes is worth it, and we enjoy that,” he said.
Tate said the Happy Feet program has found out over the years that when children have their basic human needs met, it helps them in school.
“With a new pair of shoes it builds their self-esteem, and it eliminates them standing out in a crowd and being bullied by other children about the way they look,” said Tate.
Happy Feet Chairperson Cheri McNary said the child gets to pick the shoe brand they want because shoe brand is important in middle and high school.
“We make sure that we provide those specific brands, so they can fit in with everybody else,” she said.
Tate said being able to pick the shoe brand and color makes the children feel special and lets them know there is someone else outside of their immediate family who has a vested interest in seeing their needs met.
When the committee gives out one pair of shoes, they also give out two pairs of socks to go with it, he said. Any socks left over are given to the Family Resource Centers at the schools for the coordinators to give out when needed.
Collection bins will be at the police department, fire department, sheriff’s office and the city offices for community members to drop off socks.
McNary said the committee prefers the socks to be black and ankle-high, that way the socks can be for a boy or a girl.
The sock drive will last until Thursday, Oct. 21, the same day as the Happy Feet Sweet Feet at the Danny Peyton Educational Center in Mahr Park.
Since Happy Feet could not have any fundraisers last year, McNary said they are relying on the Sweet Feet event to raise the money needed to purchase the shoes.
“Which is going to be about $28,000 or more to be able to get the shoes,” said McNary.
The committee is hoping to get shoe sizes at the end of August if everything works out with the school calendar, she said.
Tate said the cost of one ticket equates to the cost of a pair of shoes for a child.
“When you spend $40 to get into the event, you know you are buying some child a new pair of shoes,” he said.
The Sweet Feet event starts at 5:30 p.m., and the cost is $40 per ticket or $280 per table, which includes eight seats. To purchase tickets, visit the Happy Feet Sweet Feet event page on Facebook and book through Eventbrite.
There is also a donation option if some does not want to purchase a ticket.
Tate said all the money raised in Hopkins County stays in Hopkins County for local children.
