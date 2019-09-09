Happy HalloWine coming Oct. 24

Halloween is a little less than two months away, but it's not too early to plan.
The Owensboro Convention Center is already selling tickets for its third annual Cork & Cuisine Happy HalloWine event at 6 p.m on Oct. 24.
The event includes wines and spirits paired with a five-course dinner.
Laura Alexander, the convention center's general manager, said Halloween is a fun theme to do.
Tickets, which include all wine and spirits, are $65.25 per person or two for $115 -- plus processing fees.
They are available at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or calling 270-297-9932.
Because of the wine and spirits, ticket sales are restricted to people 21 and over.
"Our last two Cork & Cuisine events have sold out, even after adding additional tables," Alexander said. "And the HalloWine event has always been a popular theme, so we're hoping for another good turnout."
That means order tickets early.
Alexander said people are encouraged to wear costumes and participate in the costume contest.
Prizes will be awarded for funniest, scariest and best overall costume.
People can test their Halloween movie trivia knowledge that night for a chance to win prizes.
The event is sponsored by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Creation Gardens and Ivy Trellis.
The menu includes:
Appetizers -- Nightmarinated pork belly and heirloom tomato skewers tossed in herb lime vinaigrette, Elm Street chorizo and toasted pine nut parcels, creepy crudité (vegetables) with rancid dip and Freddy's fruit display paired with Red Moon Over Owensboro
Soup -- "Take my little hand" beef borscht topped with a puff pastry and crème fraiche paired with 7 Moons Dark Side Red
Salad -- Sleepy Hollow spinach salad topped with roasted pumpkin, pumpkin seeds, walnuts and Mandarin oranges with a warm poppy seed dressing paired with James and the Giant Peach Fizz.
Main course -- Mummified beef filet stuffed with boo cheese, herb-marinated Silence of the Lambs chop with balsamic reduction, forbidden rice with toasted almonds and scallions and roasted prosciutto-wrapped asparagus fingers paired with Bravium Chardonnay and Drumheller Merlot.
Dessert -- Sammy Terry's chocolate graveyard -- dark chocolate candy cake, mini eclairs, homemade candy and ice cream paired with Captain Morgue-n Gingerbread Massacre.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
