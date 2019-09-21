Hardinsburg turning back calendar to the 1860s

Hardinsburg will turn the calendar back to the 1860s on Sept. 28 for the 11th annual Holt Home Community Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The activities are at the 160-year-old mansion once owned by Joseph Holt, who was appointed judge advocate general in 1862 by President Abraham Lincoln.
Holt's most memorable action as judge advocate general was presiding over the trial of the Lincoln assassination conspirators.
Lewis Powell, David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt were hanged for their roles in the conspiracy.
All events on Community Day are free.
Re-enactors portraying Lincoln and Gen. U.S. Grant will be featured at the event.
Larry Elliott will portray Lincoln, and Curt Fields will portray Grant.
The 14 rooms in the Holt House will be open for viewing during the event.
Other activities include a silent auction, a wreath-laying ceremony at Judge Holt's monument, period music by the Breckinridge County Concert Band and Chamber Singers, performances by the Berea Festival Dancers, Kentucky Home Guard Band and the Guilderroy Byrne Band.
A Civil War baseball game is scheduled along with cannon firing by the 14th Kentucky Light Artillery unit.
Author Susan Dyer will sign copies of her book, "Joseph Holt Mansion: Saving and Restoring the Home of Lincoln's Judge Advocate General."
Dyer discovered the then-empty house on a Sunday afternoon drive.
She said a few years ago that as she walked up to the porch, she felt the "pain and sadness of the home" and vowed to herself that she would come to its rescue.
Through her perseverance, Breckinridge Fiscal Court bought the home in 2008 and restoration began.
The 6,225-square-foot home with its Italianate architecture is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
It sits on 19.5 acres owned by Breckinridge Fiscal Court at 6205 Kentucky 144 in Hardinsburg.
More information is available at www.jholt-houseky.org.
The three-story brick home has a view of the Ohio River.
Grants for its restoration have included a $150,000 Save America's Treasurers Grant and a $500,000 Transportation Enhancement Grant in 2012.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.