Harmon says he brings nonpartisan approach to state auditor's office

State Auditor Mike Harmon, who is running for re-election, said in a Wednesday interview that his goal as auditor is to treat every agency his office audits in a nonpartisan fashion.
"One of the very first things I did when I entered the auditor's office is (say) we don't target anyone and we don't give anyone a pass," Harmon said during an interview at the Messenger-Inquirer office. "We just follow the data."
That approach has led Harmon's office to conduct audits that found issues with both former Gov. Steve Beshear's administration as well as current Gov. Matt Bevin's. Harmon and Bevin are both Republicans.
"We have been critical of both administrations when it was deserved and the facts supported" the finding, Harmon said.
Harmon is running for re-election against Democrat Sheri Donahue and Libertarian Kyle Hugenberg.
The state auditor does audits of county agencies that handle funds, such as fiscal courts, and clerk's and sheriff's offices. In addition, the office does "special exams," that are generated by requests from officials or from tips. For example, Harmon said his office has conducted special exams of the KentuckyWired, Administrative Office of the Courts, the University of Louisville Foundation, the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville and the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund.
Harmon said the audits have resulted in criminal charges in cases of theft, and an audit of KentuckyWired, an initiative to expand high-speed internet statewide, went from "a $30 million investment to a $1.5 billion obligation."
Harmon, a former member of the state House of Representatives, said he has advocated for legislation that has helped counties, such as a law that allows organizations with a clean previous audit to enter into an "agreement upon procedure," and submit a financial statement less comprehensive than a formal audit, which saves counties money.
"I really feel like we are doing what we need to be doing for the citizens of Kentucky," Harmon said. "... We are a lot like the guardrails (of government). Most people want to do what's right. Most of the time, they need guidance."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
