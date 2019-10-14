Calhoun will hold its 12th annual Harvest Day festival, offering a day of family fun and community fellowship.
Event coordinator Nancy Dant said the festival will host live music from Ohio County band Tailgate from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. There will also be local vendors and food trucks, and several booths set up by local churches, according to Dant.
"It's all local people … from here in McLean County," Dant said.
There will also be several new events at the festival this year, according to Dant, including mini-golf, bouncy houses, train rides and the "Spook-tacular" tent, which will feature lots of activities and games for children, Dant said.
Proceeds from the "Spook-tacular" booth will benefit St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Dant said.
"We have a lot of new items," Dant said.
The festival will also feature a kids' costume contest and parade, a talent show, a Little Miss pageant and a pooch costume parade, in addition to some of the regular activities put on each year.
"Two things that go over good every year is we have a petting zoo, and at the end of the day, we have a greased pig contest for kids,' Dant said.
Dant said the festival will also feature a pumpkin decorating competition and a cornhole tournament, with cash prizes for both events.
A car show cruise-in with door prizes is part of the lineup of events, according to Dant.
Dant said the festival is family-friendly and offers something for everyone.
"We have a big variety for all ages, and it's something that you can come and stay all day long," she said. "We just wanted to pull people into McLean County to see what's going on."
The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Myer Creek Park. In case of rain or poor weather conditions, the festival will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Anyone with questions about the event can contact Chera Logsdon at 270-499-6604.
