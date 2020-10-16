The Daviess County Gun Club is challenging all comers to survive the treacherous Haunted 7, a Halloween-themed shooting event.
Beginning on Friday, Oct. 16 and running until Sunday, the club will hold an event so difficult that the faint of heart should think twice before even stepping foot on the grounds, at 7740 Kentucky 2830 in Maceo, unless of course they just really want to have a good time, said Ross Leigh, Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department director.
“Our course has 14 stations,” he said. “What we have done is set seven of those stations to be the most difficult stations that anyone has shot at the gun club this season. This is the most challenging that we have set. At these undisclosed stations, we have upped the ante on distance, speed and trajectory.”
The other seven stations won’t be as challenging, he said, so anyone at any level that wants to come out and enjoy the weekend is more than welcome.
An added perk to the weekend is that the club’s rounds of sporting clays, which usually cost $35, will be available for $25 for the weekend. The best shooters at the most difficult stations will be awarded a Halloween-themed prize.
For those avid shooters, the big prize comes at the drawing Sunday where two participants will receive seven free rounds of sporting clays, Leigh said.
“For every round of clays you buy over the weekend, you get a ticket,” he said. “The amount of tickets you can have is unlimited and based on how many rounds that you purchase. For those shooters that are competitive and need a challenge, they will get it. For those leisure shooters or those interested in coming out just to have a good time, we have that too. There is no signup or limit to rounds, we just want people to come out and enjoy themselves.”
Haunted 7 will run from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more details call 270-313-5800.
