Fluffy white clouds moving across a deep blue sky makes for one beautiful picture.
And for somebody like myself and many others as youngsters, it looked even better than that. In fact, it looks more like a huge drawing board with a world full of possibilities.
And it was all so simple. All we needed was a blue sky, lots of fluffy clouds and a nice place in the grass to lie on your back. Oh, and it also helped to have some friends helping to balance the artwork.
Now you know what I’m getting at, don’t you?
A whole lot of you did it then and still do it every once in a while — using a vivid imagination to make various creatures out of floating clouds
And why would you need a friend lying nearby?
Simple! Verification was a very important factor in rearranging a cloud into a puppy or an alligator. And believe me, those alligators were tough, especially when a strong upper wind messed up the head before you had the tail straightened out.
However, what you sometimes thought you were seeing needed the support of another viewer and that’s where the friend came in. And while he or she didn’t always jump on your imaginative bandwagon, there would be times when there would be a meshing of mental cloud management and an agreement was reached. It did look like a dog.
I remember one day while living on Hamilton Avenue and sporting all of about seven years, I spotted a cloud I thought looked something like an angel, and I had to run into the house and tell Mom.
Being the obliging person she was and wanting to make my discovery even more fun, Mom ran with me out the back door and anxiously watched as I pointed out the cloud.
“Oh, my,” she said with all of the excitement she could muster. “That doesn't look something like an angel. That looks like a real angel.”
Then there was that day when I walked into the funeral home and up to Mom’s casket for the first time. With tears holding back for just a few seconds, I whispered: “You’re a lot prettier than a cloud. A whole lot prettier.”
That I can remember, I never did see another cloud that resembled an angel, but I never stopped looking. Somewhere, sometime, I reasoned, Mom was going to show me one that looked a lot like her.
And so it was and still is. I was sitting with a neighbor friend in his man cave one day last week and big, white clouds were floating past in a clear sky. He, too, had been and still was a cloud watcher of sorts but didn’t get very excited when I mentioned seeing something that looked like a pup.
Anyway, it was once a great way to pass some time and was on an entertainment level with kitchen table games on a rainy day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.