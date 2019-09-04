When visitors tour the new Hayden Home for Girls at St. Joseph's Peace Mission, they will notice a black-and-white checkered theme in the common areas.
Checkered cloths — that look like winner's flags — decorate tables in the dining area and foyer. The kitchen has dark cabinets and white countertops. A prominent serving platter has a checkered border. The theme goes right down to the black-and-white tiles on the bathroom floors.
Of course, it's intentional.
The Hayden Home for Girls is named in honor of the late Nicky Hayden, an Owensboro native who became an international motorcycle racing star. Such personal touches throughout the house pay tribute to his life, sport and family. Hayden, nicknamed the "Kentucky Kid," died in May 2017, after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Italy.
His parents, Earl and Rose Hayden of Owensboro, have supported St. Joseph's for years. In addition, their son had a soft spot for kids.
The Hayden Home for Girls opens to the public for the first time at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, when the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony. In addition, St. Joseph's will host an open house for the public from 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Joseph's campus is at 1328 W. Third St., across from Goose Egg Park. Guests should not park on West Third Street. Instead, parking is available behind the campus' homes.
Paula Yevincy, St. Joseph's president, said the Hayden Home for Girls has space for eight girls ages 12 to 18. The nonprofit provides safe living quarters to kids who are homeless, neglected or abused.
"Obviously, we could not have done this without the $100,000 (Impact 100 Owensboro) grant," Yevincy said.
Impact 100 awarded the grant nearly a year ago.
Before starting the Hayden Home for Girls, St. Joseph's was debt-free. Thanks to the Impact 100 grant and a $200,000 gift from an anonymous out-of-state donor who is a friend of the Hayden family, the nonprofit will remain debt-free, said Harry Bellew, St. Joseph's chairman.
In an unlikely turn of events, Bellew said, St. Joseph's received both donations during the same week last year.
Bids for the Hayden Home for Girls came in at $307,000, he said. The nonprofit hasn't received the project's final bills yet, but Bellew expects total expenses to be close to that amount.
A construction crew broke ground on the 3,040-square-foot facility in mid-March. "That's real good progress," Bellew said. "To build a 3,000-square-foot home in six months is pretty remarkable."
Yevincy hopes the home's first residents arrive in the next few weeks. That process will start as soon as St. Joseph's receives its final licensure from Frankfort officials. Anytime the nonprofit builds a new facility, it must receive authorization from state officials before accepting children.
The nonprofit is licensed to care for children from across the state, but its priority remains Daviess County.
For several years, St. Joseph's has turned away about 100 children annually because it lacked room to house them. Starting in September 2017, properties on the same block as St. Joseph's were purchased as a gift for the nonprofit, allowing for its expansion.
In May 2018, St. Joseph's announced it would build the Hayden Home for Girls — the nonprofit's fourth building.
Building the Hayden Home for Girls meant hiring 10 new employees, Yevincy said. Including the new hires, the nonprofit now employs 54 people, who work a mix of part-time, full-time and as-needed positions.
Community support for the Hayden Home for Girls has been tremendous, Yevincy said.
The Bellevue Quilting Ministry made bedspreads and matching pillowcases for each twin bed. The church's quilters borrowed color swatches from each room for inspiration.
White, fuzzy teddy bears wait for residents on nightstands beside their beds. A friend of St. Joseph's made a scarf for each bear.
Owensboro interior designer Brian Bumm assisted Yevincy.
Carley Hayden Bean made a decorative platter for the kitchen that reads: "Rosie's Kitchen." The Hayden family is very close, Yevincy said. The platter honors Nicky Hayden's mom, Rose Hayden.
Another friend of St. Joseph's mission made wreaths for the exterior doors.
Martha Clark donated two signed photographs of Nicky Hayden racing his motorcycle.
It has been a pleasure to watch it all come together, Yevincy said. When she walked in the home's door Tuesday morning, it was an emotional moment.
"I think everybody will be pleased when they see the home and what it adds to the neighborhood," Yevincy said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.