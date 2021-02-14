McLean County resident Judy Hayden has been selected to serve as the county’s chair on the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s 2021 Women’s Committee in December 2020.
The committee is grassroots, having a chair in each county in the state and chairs in 12 districts, which represents at the state level. Hayden is the chair for McLean County and represents District 2 at the state level.
There is a district meeting twice a year, one for legislation and one for policy. There are 11 counties in Hayden’s district.
The committee’s focus is on agricultural literacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.