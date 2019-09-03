Expecting and new moms can learn about breastfeeding, nutrition, immunizations and much more at the upcoming Oh Baby! Celebration.
The event is free for new and expecting parents with children who are newborns to 6 months old. Attendees may bring one guest.
Green River District Health Department and its community partners, such as Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, are hosting the health-related event.
"It gives moms and their families the opportunity to learn about resources in the community," said Lisa Stanley, one of GRDHD's maternal and child health coordinators.
Oh Baby! takes place at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Settle Memorial United Methodist Church's Renewal and Outreach Center, 202 E. Fourth St. However, a car seat safety check begins in the building's parking lot at 4 p.m.
Kay Ewing, OH outreach and injury prevention educator, is certified to conduct car seat safety checks. She will be assisted by University of Louisville nursing students.
After the car seat safety check, the event kicks off in earnest with educational exhibits, refreshments, guest speakers and door prizes.
Guests must register by calling Stanley at 270-852-5568. Registration allows the health department to know how many people to plan for, Stanley said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
