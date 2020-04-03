The Green River District Health Department reported 12 additional COVID-19 cases in the district's seven-county region.
Daviess County reported eight new cases. Henderson County reported three, and Union County reported one.
Six infected residents remain hospitalized.
The total number of cases in the GRDHD area now stands at 78. The total number who have recovered: 17.
One Daviess County man has died from the virus.
