Green River District Health Department officials reported Wednesday morning 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Ohio County reported their first two confirmed cases.
In addition, Daviess County reported 11 new cases, Henderson County reported three new cases and Webster County reported one new case.
GRDHD now has 61 confirmed cases in its seven-county area. Of those, one person has died and 10 people have recovered.
Total cases are:
Daviess County – 45
Hancock County – 1
Henderson County – 8
Ohio County – 2
Union County – 2
Webster County – 3 cases
