The Green River District Health Department announced there are eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Daviess County as of Wednesday morning.
There are a total of 14 new cases in the health department's service area, including one new case each in McLean, Ohio and Henderson counties, and three additional confirmed cases in Webster County.
Ten people remained hospitalized with COVID-19 across the region.
