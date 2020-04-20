Green River District Health Department reported four more confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, April 20 – three in Henderson County and one in Webster County.
The health district's total number of cases has hit 200.
One hundred COVID-19 victims in the seven-county region have recovered. Four have died to date.
