Health department confirms another Daviess County COVID-19 death
Another Daviess County resident has died from the coronavirus, according to the Green River District Health Department.
No details about age or gender were released.
That bring the district's total number of deaths to three -- two in Daviess County and one in McLean.
In addition, GRDHD officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the agency's district. Seven new cases were reported in Daviess County and one in Ohio County.
The total number of cases in GRDHD's service area now stands at 127.
