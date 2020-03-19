The Green River District Health Department has confirmed Daviess County's first coronavirus case, along with a case in Henderson County.
Health department and Daviess County officials will host a press conference at 11:30 a.m. at the Daviess County Courthouse.
The conference will be live streamed on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page.
