The Green River District Health Department has confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus in Daviess County.
With the three new cases, there were a total of 58 COVID-19 cases in the county as of Saturday morning.
Ohio County also had three new confirmed cases, while McLean County had two, the health department said in a press release. Henderson had four new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in the health department's service area to 12 news cases.
“In the days and weeks ahead we expect to see more new cases” health department Director Clay Horton said in the release. “We all play a part in this effort and it is crucial we do everything we can."
The health department reports people should stay home and practice social distancing and avoiding contact with people who are sick. People should also cover their mouths and noses when they sneeze, should frequently wash their hands and avoid touching their faces.
