The FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for minors between the ages of 12 and 15 Monday. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will hold a meeting Wednesday to make recommendations on how the vaccines should be used.
Shots for this age group could be available as early as this week.
Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department, said that Owensboro is beginning to gear up outreach towards this age group in light of the approval.
“We’re starting conversations in the community with the school system and people who work with this age group,” Horton said.
Previously, the GRDHD hasn’t offered Pfizer vaccines, which is currently the only distributor approved for this age group. Pfizer vaccines are required to be kept in freezing temperatures when stored, which will be difficult for the GRDHD.
Horton said that this will be a challenge, but that they are beginning to make the adjustment.
“We’re doing a lot of behind-the-scenes work to be able to provide these resources,” Horton said.
According to Horton, there has been a surge in demand each time a new phase of vaccine eligibility has opened. He hopes to see the same surge for this one.
“It’s really in everyone’s best interest to get vaccinated,” Horton said.
Vaccinations for this age group are currently only approved under Pfizer. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are awaiting FDA approval.
