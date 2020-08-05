On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – four in Daviess County, three in Henderson County, two in Ohio County, and three in Webster County.
The person who died was a resident of Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,616. Eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
Of the 1,616 confirmed cases in the district, 151 have required hospitalization.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,419.
