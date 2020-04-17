The Green River District Health Department reports 10 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area. Daviess County has three, Hancock County has one, Henderson County has two, and Union and Webster counties have two each.
The total number of reported cases in the district is now 167.
The total number of recovered cases in the district is now 81 (49%).
