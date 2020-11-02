The Green River District Health Department on Monday reported 100 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 42 in Daviess County, 3 in Hancock County, 27 in Henderson County, 3 in McLean County, 10 in Ohio County, 4 in Union County, and 11 in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 5,369.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 439 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.
In October, Green River District reported 1,971 (36%) of the confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59 (61%) of the COVID-19 related deaths for our seven county area since the beginning of the pandemic.
Thirty reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized, and 380 (7%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 96 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 4,456 (83%).
