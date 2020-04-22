Green River District Health Department officials reported 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases –- 11 in Daviess County, one in Henderson County, one in McLean County, one in Ohio County, one in Union County and seven in Webster County.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 241.
Currently, 14 people in the district are hospitalized with the virus.
In GRDHD's service area, four people have died from the coronavirus.
