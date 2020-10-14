The Green River District Health Department on Wednesday reported 54 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 10 in Daviess County, 3 in Hancock County, 24 in Henderson County, 2 in McLean County, 2 in Ohio County, 7 in Union County, and 6 in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 4,257.
The COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Henderson County and a resident of Webster County.
Thirty-five reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 321 (7.5%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 67 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 3,389 (80%).
