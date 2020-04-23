Green River District Health Department reported 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases –- 10 in Daviess County, three in Henderson County, one in McLean County and seven in Ohio County -- and a death in Henderson County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 262.
The coronavirus-related death was reported yesterday in Henderson County.
To date, GRDHD's service area has seen a total of five deaths –- three in Daviess County, one in Henderson County and one in McLean County.
