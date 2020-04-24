Green River District Health Department officials reported 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region – seven in Daviess County, five in Henderson County, nine in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the district is 284.
To date, the virus has killed five regional residents.
