On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 306 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 157 in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, 84 in Henderson
County, eight in McLean County, 33 in Ohio County, 13 in Union County, and six in Webster County.
Last week, the Green River District saw an additional 800 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.
There have been 8,358 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 6,476 (77%).
Fifty-three reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 504 (6%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 145 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
