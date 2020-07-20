The Green River District Health Department reported 31 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 12 in Daviess County, nine in Henderson County, one in McLean County, four in Ohio County, two in Union County and three in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,286. Twenty-six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,006.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 23,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 670 statewide deaths.
