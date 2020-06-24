The Green River District Health Department on Wednesday reported four additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – two are in Daviess County, one is in Ohio County and one is in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 846. Four reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 749.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.