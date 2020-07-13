Green River District Health Department officials reported 52 new confirmed COVID-19 cases – 14 in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, four in Henderson County, one in McLean County and 28 in Ohio County.
Twenty-six of the newly reported cases were associated with a long-term care facility in Ohio County. Of those cases, 16 were residents of the facility and 10 were employees.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 1,119.
