On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths and 129 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The deaths were three residents of Daviess County, one resident of Hancock County, one resident of Henderson County, and one resident of Webster County.
The new cases were 69 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, 21 in Henderson County, seven in McLean County, 19 in Ohio County, three in Union County, and six in Webster County.
To date, there have been 9,794 reported COVID-19 cases in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 7,310 (75%).
Forty-two reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 551 (6%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 180 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
