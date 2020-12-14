On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 73 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 30 in Daviess County, 22 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, four in Ohio County, 10 in Union County, and two in Webster County.
There have been 10,367 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date and the district-wide total of recovered cases is now 7,783 (75%).
Forty-seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 570 (5%) have required hospitalization.
To date, there have been 195 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.